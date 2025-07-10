JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.69), with a volume of 2818447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.66).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 20.49 and a current ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £533.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.88.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX 2.85 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan European Growth & Income had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 92.01%.

About JPMorgan European Growth & Income

Attractive capital growth and a dependable income require a solid foundation

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc is an innovative investment trust offering the best of both worlds from a single share class structure. The Company allows growth-oriented investors to participate in the attractive long-term growth potential of European stock markets while also aiming to deliver a predictable dividend to income seekers.

Key points:

Expertise – Benefits from portfolio managers with long-standing experience investing in European markets, backed by the full strength and depth of J.P.

