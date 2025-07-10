JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $45.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

KNX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of KNX opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.