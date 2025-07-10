Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,780,000 after purchasing an additional 34,187 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $255.34 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

