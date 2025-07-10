Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Down 13.2% – Should You Sell?

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 126.60 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 133.20 ($1.81). Approximately 1,906,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,184,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.40 ($2.08).

Johnson Service Group Trading Down 5.2%

The firm has a market cap of £603.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK.

Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care.

Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service.

A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.