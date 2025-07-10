Joe Mastrangelo Sells 127,152 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) CEO Joe Mastrangelo sold 127,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $625,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,236,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,875.20. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joe Mastrangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

On Friday, May 16th, Joe Mastrangelo sold 270,384 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $1,854,834.24.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 2.7%

EOSE stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eos Energy Enterprises

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 36.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,900,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,128 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 55.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,522,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 896,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.