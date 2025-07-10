Joe Mastrangelo Sells 127,152 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) CEO Joe Mastrangelo sold 127,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $625,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,236,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,875.20. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Joe Mastrangelo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 16th, Joe Mastrangelo sold 270,384 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $1,854,834.24.
Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 2.7%
EOSE stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EOSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eos Energy Enterprises
Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 36.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,900,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,128 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 55.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,522,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 896,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.