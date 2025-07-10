JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) and W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Critical Survey

JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) and W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of JE Cleantech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of W.W. Grainger shares are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of JE Cleantech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of W.W. Grainger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

JE Cleantech has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W.W. Grainger has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 0.00 W.W. Grainger 2 7 2 1 2.17

W.W. Grainger has a consensus price target of $1,123.13, suggesting a potential upside of 7.71%. Given W.W. Grainger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe W.W. Grainger is more favorable than JE Cleantech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A W.W. Grainger 11.08% 51.28% 22.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JE Cleantech and W.W. Grainger”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JE Cleantech $14.11 million 0.41 $30,000.00 N/A N/A W.W. Grainger $17.17 billion 2.92 $1.91 billion $38.95 26.77

W.W. Grainger has higher revenue and earnings than JE Cleantech.

Summary

W.W. Grainger beats JE Cleantech on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, restaurants, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and inflight catering service provider, as well as general cleaning services for food courts and hawker centers. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools. It also offers technical support and inventory management services. The company serves smaller businesses to large corporations, government entities, and other institutions, as well as commercial, healthcare, and manufacturing industries through sales and service representatives, and electronic and ecommerce channels. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

