Jasper Therapeutics’ (JSPR) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $3.68 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 463,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

