iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

