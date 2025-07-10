iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 367.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 1.4% of True Vision MN LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $306.97 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $308.20. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.19.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

