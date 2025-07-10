iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is True Vision MN LLC’s 7th Largest Position

True Vision MN LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,889 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 3.4% of True Vision MN LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,879 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,718 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,781,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,029,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 22.8%

EFV opened at $64.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

