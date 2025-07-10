iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,725 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

