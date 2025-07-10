iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Boosted by Rogco LP

Rogco LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Rogco LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rogco LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $97.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

