IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CFO Sells $3,042,720.00 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $3,042,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 646,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,321,766.16. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $45.59 on Thursday. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a negative net margin of 753.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IonQ by 1,310.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,519,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,513,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 439.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after purchasing an additional 698,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IonQ by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 688,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,771,000 after purchasing an additional 569,061 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

