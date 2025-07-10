Investments & Financial Planning LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up about 5.1% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,041,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 0.7%

URTH opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.42. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $132.93 and a 1-year high of $171.02. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

