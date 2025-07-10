Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa cut its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,263 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Invesco were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $735,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $1,979,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.96 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 67.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Invesco from $19.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.48.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

