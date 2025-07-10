Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) is Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 840.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

PPA stock opened at $142.70 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $144.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.