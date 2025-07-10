InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) CTO Rajesh Pankaj Sells 1,000 Shares

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.58, for a total transaction of $224,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,198,336.40. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

InterDigital Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $226.62 on Thursday. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.18 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.42.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 19.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

About InterDigital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

