Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CEO Sells 7,713 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CEO Niraj Shah sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $425,834.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 229,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,650,653.77. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Niraj Shah sold 179,707 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $9,448,994.06.

On Monday, June 30th, Niraj Shah sold 22,580 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $1,174,385.80.

On Friday, June 20th, Niraj Shah sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,482,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Niraj Shah sold 72,490 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $2,927,871.10.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Niraj Shah sold 2,258 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $90,342.58.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Niraj Shah sold 5,725 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $229,572.50.

On Monday, May 12th, Niraj Shah sold 9,527 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $381,461.08.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.30. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 2.97.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Wayfair by 681.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,944 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Wayfair by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Wayfair by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,506,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,596,000 after acquiring an additional 782,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,735,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.72.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

