Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells 7,153 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 7,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $64,305.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 295,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,646.55. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arteris alerts:

On Thursday, July 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 11,815 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $109,288.75.

On Tuesday, July 1st, K Charles Janac sold 2,666 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $24,233.94.

On Friday, June 27th, K Charles Janac sold 18,620 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $186,572.40.

On Wednesday, June 4th, K Charles Janac sold 2,057 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $16,106.31.

On Monday, June 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 1,246 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $9,594.20.

Arteris Stock Performance

AIP opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Arteris by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Arteris by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arteris by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on Arteris

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.