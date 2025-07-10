Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells 7,153 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIPGet Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 7,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $64,305.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 295,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,646.55. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 11,815 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $109,288.75.
  • On Tuesday, July 1st, K Charles Janac sold 2,666 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $24,233.94.
  • On Friday, June 27th, K Charles Janac sold 18,620 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $186,572.40.
  • On Wednesday, June 4th, K Charles Janac sold 2,057 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $16,106.31.
  • On Monday, June 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 1,246 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $9,594.20.

Arteris Stock Performance

AIP opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Arteris by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Arteris by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arteris by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

