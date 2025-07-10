Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells 7,153 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 7,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $64,305.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 295,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,646.55. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 11,815 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $109,288.75.
- On Tuesday, July 1st, K Charles Janac sold 2,666 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $24,233.94.
- On Friday, June 27th, K Charles Janac sold 18,620 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $186,572.40.
- On Wednesday, June 4th, K Charles Janac sold 2,057 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $16,106.31.
- On Monday, June 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 1,246 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $9,594.20.
Arteris Stock Performance
AIP opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional Trading of Arteris
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.
Arteris Company Profile
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
