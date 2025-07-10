Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a 400.0% increase from Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -3.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

In other Industrial Logistics Properties Trust news, Director Joseph Morea purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 112,191 shares in the company, valued at $371,352.21. The trade was a 21.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

