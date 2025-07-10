Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading Down 15.1% – What’s Next?

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.21). Approximately 1,756,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,413% from the average daily volume of 116,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.25).

Indus Gas Trading Down 13.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.83. The company has a market cap of £38.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

