Index Fund Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter.

EWX stock opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $64.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.18.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

