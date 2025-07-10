Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEE)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEE – Free Report) by 474.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,057 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned 5.74% of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVEE. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Timonier Family Office LTD. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD. now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEE opened at $60.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.33 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (AVEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap companies in the emerging market equity space, selected based on fundamental criteria.

