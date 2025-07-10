Index Fund Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,355,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.31. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

