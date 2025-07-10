Index Fund Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF makes up about 0.3% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Holcombe Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Holcombe Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis All Equity Markets ETF alerts:

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVGE opened at $78.61 on Thursday. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $78.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.20.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.