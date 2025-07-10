Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Receives $150.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on H. Melius Research raised Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

NYSE H opened at $147.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.42. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $102.43 and a 52 week high of $168.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

In other news, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 266,793 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $35,416,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 3,891 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $521,510.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,806.68. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,111 shares of company stock worth $49,273,516. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $7,072,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

