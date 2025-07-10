Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Chairman Michael Doar Purchases 3,000 Shares

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Doar acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 226,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,784. This trade represents a 1.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Doar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Michael Doar purchased 2,000 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Michael Doar acquired 2,000 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $31,980.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Michael Doar acquired 4,000 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $62,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Hurco Companies accounts for approximately 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned approximately 0.44% of Hurco Companies worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

