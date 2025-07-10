HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Position Decreased by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,424,596 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 188,836 shares during the quarter. HudBay Minerals comprises about 5.7% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in HudBay Minerals were worth $18,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HudBay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in HudBay Minerals by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in HudBay Minerals by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,396,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 684,380 shares in the last quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda lifted its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda now owns 248,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 48,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,042 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBM stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. HudBay Minerals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

HudBay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. HudBay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on HudBay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Veritas upgraded HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

