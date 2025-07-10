HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 47,280 shares during the quarter. HP makes up about 1.3% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $229,320,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $63,612,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HP by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $419,126,000 after buying an additional 1,755,942 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $55,915,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $50,957,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 0.6%

HPQ opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on HP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Read Our Latest Report on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.