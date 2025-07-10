Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Sells 1,070 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,256,000 after purchasing an additional 752,397 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,741,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,057,000 after purchasing an additional 205,522 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,938,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,217 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,387,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,987,000 after acquiring an additional 198,616 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.44 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

