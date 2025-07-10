Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Has $4.80 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,749,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,521,000 after buying an additional 225,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 17,735 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $36.45 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

