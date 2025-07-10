Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Has $244,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.91.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $216.39 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.