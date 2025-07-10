Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Acquires 349 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.1%

QUALCOMM stock opened at $159.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $211.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.07. The firm has a market cap of $174.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.39.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

