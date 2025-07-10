Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) versus Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Financial Contrast

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) and Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hecla Mining and Hochschild Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining 7.13% 3.87% 2.64% Hochschild Mining N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hecla Mining and Hochschild Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining $929.92 million 3.92 $35.80 million $0.11 52.36 Hochschild Mining $947.70 million 1.97 $97.00 million N/A N/A

Hochschild Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Hecla Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Hecla Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Hecla Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hecla Mining has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hochschild Mining has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hecla Mining and Hochschild Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining 0 4 2 0 2.33 Hochschild Mining 0 1 1 2 3.25

Hecla Mining presently has a consensus price target of $6.92, indicating a potential upside of 20.08%. Given Hecla Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hecla Mining is more favorable than Hochschild Mining.

Dividends

Hecla Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hochschild Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hecla Mining pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hecla Mining beats Hochschild Mining on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold. It flagship project is the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in southeast Alaska. Hecla Mining Company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru. It also holds a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company has a portfolio of projects located across Peru, Argentina, Mexico, United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. Further, it is involved in the power generation business. Hochschild Mining plc was founded in 1911 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

