Head-To-Head Analysis: ON (ONON) versus The Competition

ON (NYSE:ONON) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the "RETAIL – APP/SHOE" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ON to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Volatility & Risk
ON has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON’s peers have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for ON and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ON
|0
|2
|18
|2
|3.00
|ON Competitors
|872
|4916
|5301
|112
|2.42
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares ON and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ON
|$2.63 billion
|$275.23 million
|77.14
|ON Competitors
|$6.22 billion
|$365.27 million
|56.13
ON’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ON. ON is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
36.4% of ON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are held by institutional investors. 68.6% of ON shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares ON and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ON
|7.81%
|14.79%
|8.83%
|ON Competitors
|-6.38%
|2.20%
|1.42%
Summary
ON beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About ON
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores. The company was founded by David Allemann, Olivier Bernhard, and Caspar Coppetti in January 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
