HC Wainwright Cuts Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Price Target to $20.00

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2025

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRFree Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JSPR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $64.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

JSPR stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.69. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

