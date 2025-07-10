Hara Capital LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hara Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,410,891,000 after buying an additional 1,967,188 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

