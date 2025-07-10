Hara Capital LLC Buys 41,365 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Hara Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 220.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,365 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Hara Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

BATS GOVT opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.