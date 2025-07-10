Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,184 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,589 shares in the company, valued at $32,782,750.77. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,144.52. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp set a $540.00 price target on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target (down from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.14.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $550.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $495.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $624.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

