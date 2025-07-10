Greenleaf Trust Decreases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 41,133.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Cummins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.08.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $334.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.26. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

