Greenleaf Trust Buys 9,523 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

JNJ stock opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

