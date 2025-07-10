Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $196.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.11.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $317,863.98. This trade represents a 99.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,634. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

