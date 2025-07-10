Green Energy Stocks To Follow Today – July 9th

Darling Ingredients, Nuvve, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, NWTN, Globalink Investment, and Globalink Investment are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that focus on producing or supporting renewable and low-carbon energy sources, such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, and geothermal power. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to companies aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $37.22. 822,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Nuvve stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 1,173,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,589. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. Nuvve has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. 108,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,504. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $239.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $8.57.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of RELL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,606. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Richardson Electronics has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $15.51.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 28,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,782. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. NWTN has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

Globalink Investment (GLLI)

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Shares of GLLI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.08 and a beta of -0.01. Globalink Investment has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

