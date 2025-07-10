Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,719 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $125,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.01. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.74 and a 1 year high of $100.30.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

