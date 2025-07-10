GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GFS has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. GlobalFoundries has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $61.98.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,096,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,153 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,118,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,806,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,491,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,970,000 after purchasing an additional 159,936 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,473,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,124,000 after purchasing an additional 132,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 8,540.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,018 shares in the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

