GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 312.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in GE Vernova by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,660 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after buying an additional 2,135,066 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1,638.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,309,000 after buying an additional 1,238,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after buying an additional 814,155 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.38.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $534.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.90. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $545.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

