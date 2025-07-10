GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stake Lessened by Code Waechter LLC

Code Waechter LLC trimmed its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $250.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.36. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $260.55. The firm has a market cap of $267.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.