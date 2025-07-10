Gates Industrial (GTES) and Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “MACH – GENL INDL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gates Industrial to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Gates Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Gates Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gates Industrial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial 0 3 6 0 2.67 Gates Industrial Competitors 339 2450 3105 124 2.50

Profitability

Gates Industrial currently has a consensus target price of $23.56, indicating a potential downside of 3.66%. As a group, “MACH – GENL INDL” companies have a potential upside of 9.78%. Given Gates Industrial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gates Industrial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Gates Industrial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial 6.39% 10.15% 5.00% Gates Industrial Competitors 8.57% 12.70% 7.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gates Industrial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial $3.41 billion $194.90 million 29.82 Gates Industrial Competitors $4.72 billion $501.64 million 19.78

Gates Industrial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gates Industrial. Gates Industrial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Gates Industrial has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gates Industrial’s peers have a beta of 11.39, meaning that their average stock price is 1,039% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gates Industrial peers beat Gates Industrial on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

