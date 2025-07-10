FY2025 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Lowered by Analyst

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $9.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NYSE:SAND opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 98.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

