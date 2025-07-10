Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Canada

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Dbs Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

